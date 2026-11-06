La Boelle Buys 465-Square-Meter Forest Plot to Permanently Block Construction

In the center of La Boelle, located in the Loire-Atlantique department, a 465-square-meter plot of land is transferring to municipal ownership to permanently exclude any construction. The area, situated at the intersection of Avenue du Bois d'Amour and Allée Yvette between the train station and the Grand Air high school, consists of dense plantings of maritime and Monterey pines as well as stone oaks growing on a small sand dune.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Own work, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Issambre, France

While the site previously held the status of a garden to be preserved, a request for urbanization emerged during the review of land-use rules. An expert assessment determined that the physical characteristics of the plot make construction impossible without the complete clear-cutting of the forest; even building a small structure would require the destruction of nearly all vegetation.

To definitively block development opportunities, the La Boelle city council approved a land purchase agreement for €30,000. The transfer of the property to the city hall allows for a change in its status within the local land use plan (PLU), reclassifying the territory as a natural zone. This creates a legal and physical barrier against any industrial or residential development of this section of the urban environment.