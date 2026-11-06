Swiss Authorities Evaluate Temporary 80 km/h Speed Limit for Fuel Crises

Swiss authorities are evaluating a temporary reduction of the maximum speed limit on motorways from 120 km/h to 80 km/h as part of their crisis management planning. This proposal is not intended as a permanent change to traffic rules, but rather as a measure to be implemented during fuel emergencies, specifically to curb nationwide fuel consumption in the event of potential shortages, particularly of diesel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hardcoreraveman, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Swiss flag

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to maintain mobility and ensure the operation of critical resources without halting transport services entirely. Swiss institutions have already begun tapping into strategic national fuel reserves as the energy situation tightens. Concurrently, emergency scenarios are being developed for various levels of supply deficits, with the speed limit reduction serving as a rapid-response tool to lower overall fuel usage.

However, the specific timelines and precise criteria for activating this emergency speed limit remain undefined. The exact conditions under which the 80 km/h restriction would officially come into force for drivers and the transport sector have yet to be clarified. If implemented, this approach could set a precedent for other European nations facing similar energy conservation challenges, potentially prompting them to reconsider standard speed limits on their highways during crises.