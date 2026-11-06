Algeria Non-Hydrocarbon Exports Reach $5.16 Billion in 2025

Algeria's non-hydrocarbon exports reached $5.16 billion in 2025, an increase of $972 million over the previous year, according to Trade Minister Kamel Rezeg, who presented the figures during a session of the National Council on November 5.

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The ministry set the target for non-energy sector exports at $5 billion for 2026. While the 2025 actuals exceeded this planned level, the growth marks a shift in the composition of the country's trade balance away from oil and gas dependencies.

Date exports illustrated specific sectoral gains. The value of date shipments rose from $78.06 million in 2024 to $98.32 million in 2025. By the first half of 2026, exports of this product had generated $75.04 million.

To sustain these shifts, the government is implementing a national export strategy focused on infrastructure modernization and procedural simplification for exporters. A key operational mechanism is the Special Fund for Export Promotion, which received 3,900 applications from businesses in 2025. The fund's resources are allocated primarily for partial transport cost coverage and fees associated with participation in international economic events.