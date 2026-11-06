Mumbai Airport Slides 12 International Carriers to Navi Mumbai for 2027 Renovation

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has initiated the reallocation of slots for the 2027 summer season, effectively mandating the transfer of a portion of international traffic from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Out of 50 international carriers, only 38 secured slots, leaving 12 airlines without allocation. This shift involves 16 daily flights to 14 international destinations, a move driven by the need to physically clear space and reduce infrastructure load at CSMIA to facilitate a major renovation of Terminal 1 (T1). Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa have already confirmed their readiness to transfer these 14 routes to NMIA.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Оксана Лазаренко is licensed under Все права защищены Travellers with luggage watch the planes through the panoramic window of the terminal

This selective slot allocation is designed to preserve approximately 91% of CSMIA's current capacity while respecting historical slot rights during the transition period. The operational consequence of this redistribution is the redirection of roughly 5 million annual passengers from CSMIA to NMIA. This creates the necessary operational window for the capital renovation of T1, a structure built in 1964 that audits by Structwel in 2017 and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2024 have flagged as requiring urgent modernization.

The renovation targets an increase in T1's annual capacity from the current 15 million to 20 million passengers. Construction works are slated to begin in early next year, with the demolition of old structures scheduled for April 2027. The updated facility, which will feature a four-story design, four bus boarding gates, and expanded security screening and passenger processing zones, is expected to launch in March 2029.