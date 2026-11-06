QazaqGaz Signs Contract for 2.5 Billion Cubic Meter Gas Plant at Kashagan

QazaqGaz signed an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) contract for a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field on November 6 in China. The agreement was reached during the visit of QazaqGaz CEO Alibek Zhamauov and covers the full scope of work from design and equipment supply to the facility's operational launch.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Partners shaking hands

The contract parties include QazaqGaz Processing, a subsidiary of the national company, and an international consortium comprising Chinese firms China Wuhuan Engineering and a branch of China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction, alongside Kazakh entities AVC Production and C-NRG.

The new plant is designed to process 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Implementing this project responds to a presidential directive to process increasing volumes of raw gas from the Kashagan shelf. Once operational, the facility will increase domestic supplies of merchant gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the industrial and utility sectors, while also providing sulfur feeds.