World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Karnataka alleges petrol ethanol blends exceed 20% limit, risking vehicle damage
Romania Court Finalizes Legal Status of Tutula-Podishor Pipeline
Melania Trump Recognizes Six-Day Humanitarian Pause in Oleshky, Ukraine
DoST Philippines allocates P886.5 million for 76 creative industry modernization projects in Manila
Brazil Launches 20-Year National Development Project to Pivot from Periphery to Central Global Power
French Quiche Recipe: Traditional Shortcrust Pastry with Savory Bacon and Onion Filling
Samarkand State University Opens Desert Research Center with Tottori University
Mastering Japanese textures: proper grating sounds defined the final taste of this side dish
Spain Withdraws 188,000 Tons of Olive Oil from Market to Halt Price Collapse

QazaqGaz Signs Contract for 2.5 Billion Cubic Meter Gas Plant at Kashagan

World

QazaqGaz signed an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) contract for a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field on November 6 in China. The agreement was reached during the visit of QazaqGaz CEO Alibek Zhamauov and covers the full scope of work from design and equipment supply to the facility's operational launch.

Partners shaking hands
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Partners shaking hands

The contract parties include QazaqGaz Processing, a subsidiary of the national company, and an international consortium comprising Chinese firms China Wuhuan Engineering and a branch of China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction, alongside Kazakh entities AVC Production and C-NRG.

The new plant is designed to process 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Implementing this project responds to a presidential directive to process increasing volumes of raw gas from the Kashagan shelf. Once operational, the facility will increase domestic supplies of merchant gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the industrial and utility sectors, while also providing sulfur feeds.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
World
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Business
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Last materials
Spain Withdraws 188,000 Tons of Olive Oil from Market to Halt Price Collapse
DMW and PNP-ACG formalise direct referral pipeline to fast-track online recruitment scam investigations
Knesset Backs Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government
Philippines raises unconditional emissions target to 7% in updated climate pledge
End of a legendary era: final iconic utility aircraft officially left the Philippine skies forever
Tashkent Region Targets 1.3 Million Trees to Isolate 173 Polluting Facilities in Green Belt Plan
DBM: Philippine state agencies required to hit 75 percent performance target for employee bonuses
Bulgarian Water Utility in Plovdiv Agrees on 77% Tariff Hike by 2031 to Fix Leaks
Dangerous prescriptions in the Philippines: doctors warn about the hidden risk of multiple pills
Turkmenistan government reports 6.3% GDP growth for January-October period
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.