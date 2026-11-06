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Samarkand State University Opens Desert Research Center with Tottori University

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

A new Desert Research Center has been established at Samarkand State University (SamDU) in Uzbekistan, operating in partnership with Japan's Tottori University. The facility is designed to address water scarcity and restore degraded land by developing agricultural technologies for arid conditions. Rather than focusing solely on academic study of drylands, the center aims to convert research into practical tools for the agricultural sector facing acute moisture deficits.

Samarkand. Square-Registan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kraftabbas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Samarkand. Square-Registan

The center's operations span two areas: fundamental research into Central Asia's arid zones and the development of specific methods for rehabilitating eroded soil. The institution intends to serve as an international platform for training specialists who can implement these innovations under changing climate conditions. This approach moves the scientific work from isolated theoretical studies toward direct applications for regional sustainability in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by SamDU Rector Rustam Kholmuradov and Tottori University President Tasuku Harada. Representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, the Samarkand Region administration, and international organizations participated in the discussions. A key element of the dialogue involved the results of the Blue-SATREPS international project and plans to integrate scientific research into educational curricula. Participants emphasized that combating desertification requires not only new technologies but also a system for preparing personnel capable of applying them in practice.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy in which Uzbekistan has previously proposed the creation of an International Hub for Arid Land Ecosystems. That hub is intended to coordinate efforts in preserving desert biodiversity and restoring land in ecologically vulnerable areas, including the Aral Sea region. The Samarkand center now functions as a component of this global adaptation framework, linking local agricultural needs with international scientific capacity.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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