State Bank of India files complaint against Future Retail over alleged credit diversion

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a criminal probe into Mumbai-based Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and its promoters, Kishore and Rakesh Biyani, following allegations of a ₹904.3 crore bank fraud. The case centres on the alleged siphoning and diversion of funds that were originally sanctioned as credit facilities for the company's retail operations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ninel Andreychenko is licensed under All rights reserved Receipts, smartphone, and bank cards

The investigation was triggered by a formal complaint from the State Bank of India's (SBI) Stressed Assets Management Branch-III in Mumbai. According to the agency, Future Retail and its leadership entered into a conspiracy to secure substantial credit-comprising working capital loans, term loans, and letters of credit-from SBI's Fort branch and a consortium of nine other banks.

The core of the allegation is a breach of trust regarding the end-use of capital. The CBI asserts that the company willfully diverted these sanctioned funds away from their intended commercial purposes, instead routing the money through a network of associate companies and connected entities. This mechanism resulted in a direct financial loss of over ₹904 crore to the lending consortium.

In a coordinated effort, the CBI conducted raids across multiple premises linked to the firm's directors and promoters in Mumbai, seizing incriminating documents that are expected to provide a paper trail of the diverted transactions. The case, registered on November 4, also names unidentified public servants and other individuals, charging them with criminal conspiracy, cheating, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Future Retail, once a dominant force in the Indian retail landscape, operated high-profile chains including Big Bazaar, Fashion@Big Bazaar, and Foodhall. The current probe aims to map the full scale of the conspiracy and determine the ultimate destination of the misappropriated funds.