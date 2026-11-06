World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
High Court rejects trust claim over Tanglin home in bankruptcy case
Singapore tech stocks volatile following AI regulation speculation in the United States
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers
Philippines secured 1.9 billion pesos in potential sales leads at IT&CMA 2026 in Bangkok
Hair length creates visual chaos: expert rules for balancing your face with frames correctly
Stocks Drop as Democratic Wins Signal Stricter AI and Data Center Regulation
New Zealand Electoral Commission confirms the final official count for general elections
Washington power balance fractured: New committee leaders prepare to freeze administration assets
Nature fooled by a simple molecular switch: experiments unveiled a terrifying change in wing design

Three defendants indicted in New York for $129 million wire fraud and identity theft scheme

World » Americas

Three individuals have been indicted in the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, accused of using artificial intelligence to steal approximately $129 million from corporate entities. The indictment alleges that Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit targeted thousands of companies globally over a period exceeding eighteen months by impersonating executives and attorneys.

Fraudulent activities
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Fraudulent activities

The financial mechanism involved directing accounting departments to wire substantial sums to designated bank accounts. The victims included hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, a financial technology company in the United Kingdom, a mutual fund company in Massachusetts, and a pet food company in Florida. According to court documents, the defendants first sent emails purporting to be from company CEOs requesting confidential financial transactions. They then coordinated phone or video calls, using AI tools to mimic the voice and sometimes the visual appearance of the executives.

Impersonation and Fund Diversion

During these communications, the victims were instructed to contact a specific attorney at a major law firm, whom the defendants also impersonated. Soall, according to the U. S. Attorney's Office, utilized a handwritten script titled 'Lawyer Call' to maintain credibility while posing as a legal professional. The impersonated attorney then directed employees to wire large payments to bank accounts located across the world. Once transferred, the funds were converted into cryptocurrency to obscure their origin before being distributed to the trio and other associates.

The defendants, residing in Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, face additional charges of money laundering. They were arrested between June and September, with Soall and Hazan apprehended in Spain and Sheetrit in the United Kingdom. Extradition requests for all three are currently pending. Hazan has a prior criminal record, having been convicted in 2008 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a New York court.

Potential Penalties and Enforcement

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the primary charges, plus a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years for aggravated identity theft. The FBI Assistant Director in Charge for the Southern District of New York, James C. Barnacle Jr., stated that the case illustrates the misuse of emerging technologies for large-scale fraud. The indictment details how the defendants exploited the trust placed in corporate hierarchies and legal counsel to bypass internal financial controls, resulting in direct monetary loss to the victims.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers
Recipes & Food
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers
Lula Convenes Economic Council as Brazil Debt Nears 83% of GDP
World
Lula Convenes Economic Council as Brazil Debt Nears 83% of GDP
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity

Physical flows remain constrained by Russian infrastructure damage rather than Kazakh production limits, forcing diversion to CPC and Novorossyisk terminals.

Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Suddenly Moved to Paris
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
U.S. Beef Exports Drop 29% as New World Screwworm Cases Triple in a Month
Knesset Backs Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Last materials
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers
Philippines secured 1.9 billion pesos in potential sales leads at IT&CMA 2026 in Bangkok
Hair length creates visual chaos: expert rules for balancing your face with frames correctly
Stocks Drop as Democratic Wins Signal Stricter AI and Data Center Regulation
New Zealand Electoral Commission confirms the final official count for general elections
Washington power balance fractured: New committee leaders prepare to freeze administration assets
Nature fooled by a simple molecular switch: experiments unveiled a terrifying change in wing design
Northumberland County Council plans council tax hike to address ongoing financial pressure
US Department of Education projections confirm accelerating loss of public school students
Lula Convenes Economic Council as Brazil Debt Nears 83% of GDP
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.