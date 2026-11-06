Three defendants indicted in New York for $129 million wire fraud and identity theft scheme

Three individuals have been indicted in the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, accused of using artificial intelligence to steal approximately $129 million from corporate entities. The indictment alleges that Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit targeted thousands of companies globally over a period exceeding eighteen months by impersonating executives and attorneys.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Fraudulent activities

The financial mechanism involved directing accounting departments to wire substantial sums to designated bank accounts. The victims included hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, a financial technology company in the United Kingdom, a mutual fund company in Massachusetts, and a pet food company in Florida. According to court documents, the defendants first sent emails purporting to be from company CEOs requesting confidential financial transactions. They then coordinated phone or video calls, using AI tools to mimic the voice and sometimes the visual appearance of the executives.

Impersonation and Fund Diversion

During these communications, the victims were instructed to contact a specific attorney at a major law firm, whom the defendants also impersonated. Soall, according to the U. S. Attorney's Office, utilized a handwritten script titled 'Lawyer Call' to maintain credibility while posing as a legal professional. The impersonated attorney then directed employees to wire large payments to bank accounts located across the world. Once transferred, the funds were converted into cryptocurrency to obscure their origin before being distributed to the trio and other associates.

The defendants, residing in Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, face additional charges of money laundering. They were arrested between June and September, with Soall and Hazan apprehended in Spain and Sheetrit in the United Kingdom. Extradition requests for all three are currently pending. Hazan has a prior criminal record, having been convicted in 2008 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a New York court.

Potential Penalties and Enforcement

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the primary charges, plus a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years for aggravated identity theft. The FBI Assistant Director in Charge for the Southern District of New York, James C. Barnacle Jr., stated that the case illustrates the misuse of emerging technologies for large-scale fraud. The indictment details how the defendants exploited the trust placed in corporate hierarchies and legal counsel to bypass internal financial controls, resulting in direct monetary loss to the victims.