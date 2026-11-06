Spain Withdraws 188,000 Tons of Olive Oil from Market to Halt Price Collapse

Spain's Ministry of Agriculture has implemented a forced withdrawal of olive oil from the market for the first time to prevent a collapse in procurement prices. The intervention follows a surge in supply, with combined production for the 2026-2027 campaign and existing stocks reaching 1.96 million tons.

Photo: unsplash.com by Zoshua Colah is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Olive oil

The mechanism was triggered because the total volume-comprising 1.602 million tons of production and 357,000 tons of carryover-exceeded 120% of the average of the two most productive seasons over the last six years. Consequently, 188,000 tons of oil, or 12% of the current campaign's total volume, will be removed from sale.

The Unió de Pagesos union reports that procurement prices have dropped to levels that make many farms economically unviable. However, retail prices remain near 10 euros per liter. This disconnect is attributed to supermarkets selling through inventories acquired at peak prices during a drought three years ago, when harvests totaled only 1 million tons.

The National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) has criticized the measure. In an October report, head Juan José Ganuza stated that artificially restricting supply could undermine market competition and further block the reduction of prices for consumers.