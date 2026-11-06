Philippines secured 1.9 billion pesos in potential sales leads at IT&CMA 2026 in Bangkok

The Philippines secured P1.9 billion in potential sales leads during the 34th Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia (IT&CMA) 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, marking a 12.8 percent increase from the P1.7 billion generated the previous year, according to the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The Hermitage Malate skyline in Manila

The figures stem from business-to-business (B2B) meetings held from September 22 to 24 at the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. These leads represent prospective contracts for the country's Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, which relies on high-spending international corporate groups and professional associations.

The TPB deployed its largest delegation to date for the event, comprising 31 representatives from 23 private-sector entities. This group included operators of luxury resorts, hotels, convention venues, and destination management companies tasked with converting these international interests into actual bookings.

Strategic Market Reach

The Philippine Pavilion focused on diversifying the country's appeal by showcasing Bohol and Palawan, utilizing traditional solihiya-inspired aesthetics and local coffee blends to attract trade representatives and buyers from Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa, and the Americas.

TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles stated that the agency's primary function is to bridge the gap between local tourism sellers and global buyers. By promoting community-based tourism and specific regional destinations, the government aims to expand the international reach of local stakeholders.

To maintain the growth in MICE business, the TPB indicated it will continue its series of international marketing initiatives and trade missions designed to solidify the Philippines' standing as a competitive global destination for large-scale corporate events.