Tashkent Region Targets 1.3 Million Trees to Isolate 173 Polluting Facilities in Green Belt Plan

Tashkent region is implementing a vegetation-based infrastructure plan to establish physical barriers against soil erosion and mitigate industrial air pollution. The program shifts from general landscaping to targeted engineering of green belts around industrial sites and wind-prone areas.

Photo: Mos.ru by Photo: press service of the Moscow municipal economy complex, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Tree planting

To counter desertification and water erosion, forestry units are utilizing specific planting densities. In the Tuyabo forestry of the Srednechirchik district, 8,000 elms are being planted on 3.2 hectares using a 2x2 meter grid. Across 32 hectares in the Piskent and Angren forestry areas, 26,400 drought-resistant species, including elms, zarang, and shumtol, are being deployed on a 4x3 meter grid to stabilize sand movement.

The plan prioritizes the containment of industrial emissions by surrounding 173 high-impact (Class I and II) facilities with protective zones. Currently, 180,000 seedlings are being planted across 91 hectares, with a total target of 1.3 million trees and shrubs to isolate these industrial clusters. Additionally, 164 hectares of green belts are designated for areas bordering Tashkent, supplemented by the creation of micro-forests within local mahallas.

Large-scale functional zones are replacing spot-greening efforts. These include a 16.5-hectare dendrological garden in Kibray, a 14.4-hectare botanical garden in Nurafshon, and a 65-hectare eco-park in the Bekabad district. The infrastructure also specifies 44 shaded pedestrian streets and 26 "Green Gardens," with one public park and garden assigned to each of the region's 22 districts. Total planned plantings for the current autumn season reach 11,358,000 decorative and fruit-bearing trees and shrubs.