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Bulgarian Water Utility in Plovdiv Agrees on 77% Tariff Hike by 2031 to Fix Leaks

World

Stakeholders in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, have agreed on a prospective business plan for the local water utility that mandates a cumulative 77% increase in water tariffs between 2027 and 2031. The approved document sets the current price at 1.91 euros per cubic meter including VAT, with an initial jump to 2.57 euros in January 2027, representing a 35% single-year hike. By 2031, the rate is scheduled to reach 3.39 euros per cubic meter.

Pipeline and pump system
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Pipeline and pump system

The financial pressure is directly tied to the physical condition of the distribution network. Utility officials cite the need for annual investments of 5 million euros to address infrastructure decay, specifically the replacement of aging reservoirs, repair of pumping stations, and mitigation of leaks. Engineer Yordan Chemishev noted that a significant portion of the regional piping has been in operation for 50 to 60 years. Data from the first half of 2026 indicates that network losses stand at 56.61%, meaning more than half of the supplied water does not reach consumer taps. The business plan targets a reduction of this loss rate to 53.98% by the end of the five-year period.

The approval process involves the Water and Sewage Association, a body representing state and municipal interests, which has endorsed the proposed figures. However, final authorization rests with the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (KEVR). The regulator retains the authority to either approve the proposed rates or adjust them before implementation, which is expected to begin on January 1 of the corresponding years. For an average household consuming 10 cubic meters monthly, this trajectory raises the monthly utility bill from the current 19.10 euros to 33.90 euros by 2031.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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