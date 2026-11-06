New Zealand Electoral Commission confirms the final official count for general elections

The Electoral Commission is responsible for the administration and manual counting of votes in New Zealand general elections. Under the Electoral Act 1993, the process moves from a preliminary count on election day to an official count, with final results typically declared within three weeks.

The Counting Process and Verification

All ballots are counted by hand by trained Electoral Commission staff. Preliminary results are released on election night, targeting 50 percent of results by 10:00 pm and 95 percent by 11:30 pm. These figures include advance votes and ordinary votes cast on election day.

The official count involves a more rigorous verification process. This includes the processing of special votes-cast by voters not on the electoral roll, those living overseas, or those voting away from their designated polling place. These ballots require a stricter checking procedure to confirm eligibility and enrolment. The Commission also conducts a scrutiny of the roll, comparing electorate rolls to identify and exclude double-voting instances from the final total.

Once the official count is completed for each voting place, the totals are recorded on a certificate signed by the returning officer and a Justice of the Peace. These figures are then entered into the Election Management System, which undergoes independent security testing, before the Chief Electoral Officer declares the final results.

Observation and Institutional Accountability

Transparency is managed through the appointment of scrutineers. Electorate candidates and registered party secretaries may appoint observers to witness the counting of early and election day votes, as well as the processing of special vote declarations. Scrutineers are restricted to designated areas and are prohibited from touching voting materials or obstructing staff.

To ensure a record for potential legal challenges, voting papers are sealed in tamper-proof boxes and held in secure storage for six months. After this period, they are destroyed in the presence of official representatives from the Electoral Commission and Parliament.

Legal Recourse and Recounts

The Electoral Act 1993 provides mechanisms to challenge results. Electorate candidates may apply to a District Court judge for a recount within three working days of the official declaration, subject to a deposit of $1022.22. If a tie occurs in an electorate, a recount is automatic. For party votes, only the party secretary may apply for a recount, with a $92,000 deposit required for a nationwide recount across all electorates.

Beyond recounts, a formal legal challenge can be initiated via an election petition. Institutional failures are subject to external oversight; for example, the Auditor-General may investigate systemic errors. Following the 2023 election, an investigation by the Auditor-General identified errors in the final confirmation of results due to extreme time pressure and an increase in special votes, leading to a change in the enrolment deadline for subsequent cycles.