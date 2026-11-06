Northumberland County Council plans council tax hike to address ongoing financial pressure

Northumberland County Council is preparing for service cuts as it struggles to address a funding deficit that far outweighs available increases in government grants and council tax revenue.

The scale of the shortfall

Coun Nick Oliver, the council's cabinet member for finance, has stated that cost, inflationary, and demand pressures are likely to exceed £45 million. This figure stands in stark contrast to the £3 million increase in central government funding allocated for the year-an amount Coun Oliver described as not 'touching the sides' of the actual requirement.

To mitigate the gap, the council expects to raise council tax by the maximum permitted level of 5%. However, this measure is projected to cover less than half of the identified shortfall.

Drivers of the overspend

The financial pressure is rooted in specific service demands rather than general administrative costs. In September, the council forecast a £7.9 million overspend by the end of the financial year, driven primarily by adult and children's social care. The council cited both a rise in the volume of people requiring support and the increasing complexity of individual cases as the primary catalysts for these costs.

Mitigation and systemic constraints

The council has conducted two rounds of internal budget reviews, which Coun Oliver referred to as 'blood on the carpet' meetings, aimed at identifying efficiencies. While the government's recent budget included a 90% write-off of historic Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) deficits accrued up to 2025/26, the Local Government Association (LGA) suggests this does not resolve the underlying sustainability of local authority finances.

Eamonn O'Brien, Chair of the LGA, noted that without a comprehensive overall funding increase, councils remain reliant on emergency agreements, leaving the delivery of community services fragile.