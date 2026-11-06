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US Department of Education projections confirm accelerating loss of public school students

World » Americas

Public school districts across the U. S. are facing a critical loss of students, forcing administrators to begin identifying campuses for permanent closure. In the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second largest in the nation, enrollment has dropped by more than 300,000 students over the last two decades, with recent declines accelerating to 4% annually.

School class
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School class

The Drivers of Enrollment Decline

The emptying of classrooms is the result of two converging demographic pressures: a long-term drop in birth rates and an increase in immigrant removals. According to U. S. Census data, the population of children under 18 began falling nationwide after 2010, decreasing by approximately 2.1 million by 2025. This "demographic cliff" was further sharpened by the Trump administration's immigration policies, which saw as many as 1.9 million people leave the U. S. during the first 18 months of the president's second term.

The impact is most acute in districts with high immigrant populations. In California's Central Valley, student daily absences spiked by more than 20% following ICE raids in 2025. Texas reported a statewide loss of over 76,000 students last year, with the majority being Hispanic children. Similarly, Florida's Miami-Dade and Broward County districts lost roughly 30,000 students in a single year after the revocation of temporary protected status for Haitian refugees.

Financial and Operational Consequences

The loss of students translates directly into a loss of funding. A joint report by Bellwether and WestEd indicates that public schools in 40 states are experiencing sustained enrollment declines, which could result in a combined loss of $11 billion in annual public school funding.

Beyond the financial metrics, the administrative mechanism of federal enforcement has altered student access. The weakening of restrictions that previously limited ICE operations near schools has led many families to go into hiding. In some Los Angeles schools, teachers reported over 200 students failing to appear on the first day of class, with many families having vacated their registered addresses without notice.

Long-term Projections

The U. S. Department of Education notes that national public school enrollment peaked in 2019 and had already fallen by 1.5 million students by the 2024 school year. Federal researchers project a further decline of at least 2 million students by 2030-a total national drop of roughly 7% over a decade.

In California, state officials predict a loss of another 710,000 students over the next ten years if current fertility and migration trends persist. For districts like LAUSD, these shifts are creating a reality where campuses are no longer sustainable, leading to a systemic consolidation of the public education infrastructure.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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