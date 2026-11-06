New Zealand National Party considers fourth national referendum on electoral system viability

Christopher Luxon, the leader of the National Party, has proposed holding a fourth referendum on New Zealand's electoral system to be conducted after the 7 November election. This proposal positions the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, under formal political scrutiny regarding its continued viability and public mandate.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Richard N Horne, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ New Zealand

The MMP framework, introduced in 1996 following binding referendums in 1992 and 1993, establishes a dual-vote mechanism where New Zealanders cast one vote for a local electorate representative and a second for a political party. This structure is designed to ensure that the total proportion of seats held by a party in Parliament closely mirrors its share of the national party vote. The system allocates 71 seats through direct local elections and the remaining 49 via party lists, though the total number of Members of Parliament can fluctuate above the typical 120-seat benchmark due to overhangs.

Procedural Mechanics and Institutional Constraints

The translation of votes into parliamentary seats is governed by specific statutory rules. A party must secure at least 5 percent of the party vote or win one electorate seat to gain representation. The "coat tail” rule ensures that parties winning an electorate seat are still allocated list seats based on their party vote proportion. Conversely, if a party wins more electorate seats than its party vote proportion entitles it to, "overhang” seats are added to maintain proportional integrity. This mechanism resulted in parliamentary sizes of 121, 122, and 123 MPs in the elections of 2005, 2008, and 2023, respectively, with the 2023 record of 123 seats driven by strategic voting patterns.

Executive authority is derived from the ability to command a majority in the House of Representatives. If no single party achieves more than 50 percent of seats, governing capacity requires either a coalition agreement with a complete shared policy platform or a confidence and supply arrangement, where smaller parties support specific legislation in exchange for policy concessions. The current government operates under a coalition between National, New Zealand First, and ACT, exercising the power to enact changes to public administration and law through parliamentary majorities.

Institutional Reviews and Electoral Administration

The stability of the MMP system has previously been tested by public consultation and institutional review. A 2011 referendum saw approximately 58 percent of voters choose to retain MMP, while a 2022-2023 review by the Ministry of Justice, which engaged over 1,700 groups and individuals, recommended various procedural changes. The National-led coalition subsequently moved to restrict voting access, specifically eliminating the ability to enrol on election day or in the two weeks preceding it. For the 2026 election, this administrative act requires voters to be enrolled before 25 October, a procedural constraint distinct from the substantive policy debates surrounding the electoral model itself.