Georgia reports hybrid vehicle market growth to 28 percent of total new registrations in 2026

The mechanism altering vehicle flows in Georgia is a specific fiscal threshold: an excise tax increase that changed the cost structure of importing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, thereby shifting demand toward electrified alternatives. This policy shift, rather than a broad trade restriction, is the direct driver of the market's structural change.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx Malev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Tbilisi

Effective April 2026, Georgia raised the excise tax on ICE vehicles older than six years by a factor of 4.5. Simultaneously, the government imposed a ban on importing vehicles below Euro-5 emissions standards. In contrast, the excise tax on electric vehicles remained at zero, and a 60% discount was applied to hybrids younger than six years. These differential rates created a distinct cost incentive for buyers to switch from traditional combustion engines to electric and hybrid models.

The transmission of this policy into market behavior is visible in third-quarter 2026 registration data from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Total vehicle registrations fell by 9.4% to 40,053 units. The decline was concentrated in the ICE segment: registrations of gasoline and diesel cars dropped 23% to 23,925 units. This specific contraction in the highest-cost category was offset by growth in the subsidized categories.

Electric vehicle registrations surged by 116% to 4,556 units, raising their share of new registrations from 4.76% to 11.37%. Hybrid registrations reached 11,464 units, increasing their share to 28.62%. Combined, the share of "eco-friendly" transport in new registrations grew from 30% to 40% over the year. Within the electric segment, Tesla accounted for the largest share, with 2,593 registrations (up 154%), followed by Nissan (433), Chevrolet (190), Ford (154), and Volkswagen (145). The Chinese brand BYD saw registrations fall by 28% to 133 units.

Despite the shift in new imports, the overall vehicle park remains dominated by older models. There are 2,010,195 registered vehicles in Georgia, with 84.7% (1.62 million units) being over 10 years old. The total fleet of electric vehicles stands at 25,255, while hybrids number 213,854. Toyota remains the most common brand on the roads, with over 234,000 vehicles, and the most popular models include the Ford Transit, Toyota Prius, Opel Astra, Honda Fit, and Toyota Camry.