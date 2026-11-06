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Almaty region budget receives 395 billion tenge from top ten industrial taxpayers

World

Philip Morris Kazakhstan and JTI Kazakhstan accounted for approximately 74% of the 395.34 billion tenge in taxes paid to the budget of Almaty region during the first nine months of 2026. According to regional government data, these two tobacco manufacturers dominated the list of the region's ten largest taxpayers, overshadowing contributions from beverage producers and food manufacturers.

Philip Morris Kazakhstan led the ranking with payments of 163.04 billion tenge. This figure is slightly lower than the company's total contribution of 183.62 billion tenge for the entirety of 2025. JTI Kazakhstan followed with 129.95 billion tenge, a decrease from its 167.55 billion tenge paid in 2025.

The remaining positions in the top ten were held by companies in the beverage, packaging, construction, and food sectors. Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers paid 62.31 billion tenge in 2026, exceeding its full-year 2025 total of 60.05 billion tenge. Galanz Bottlers contributed 20.12 billion tenge, more than double its 10.5 billion tenge payment in 2025. RG Brands Kazakhstan reported payments of 7.48 billion tenge, down from 17.37 billion tenge in the previous year.

Knauf Gypsum Kapchagai paid 3.14 billion tenge, while "Mareven Food Tian Shan” contributed 3.1 billion tenge. FoodMaster paid 2.4 billion tenge, and "Shin-Line” and "BENT” each remitted 1.9 billion tenge.

Ownership of these top taxpayers varies between international corporations and local Kazakhstani entrepreneurs. Galanz Bottlers is owned by Tursengali Alaguzov, whose wealth was estimated at $160 million by Forbes Kazakhstan in 2026. In September 2026, Alaguzov and partner Ikhitar Zaurbekov registered the Baiuly Capital holding to consolidate production assets. RG Brands is controlled by Kairat Mazhibayev, who holds a 98.05% stake and has an estimated net worth of $192 million.

"Shin-Line” is owned by Andrey and Natalia Shin, while "BENT” belongs to the Kuziev family; the factory was converted into a joint-stock company in 1991 under Dilimurat Kuziev. The other major contributors are part of global corporate structures: Philip Morris Kazakhstan and JTI Kazakhstan are subsidiaries of Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International, respectively. Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers operates under the Turkish entity Coca-Cola İçecek, Knauf Gypsum Kapchagai is part of the German Knauf group, and FoodMaster is owned by the French conglomerate Lactalis. "Mareven Food Tian Shan” is managed by an international holding with investments from Japan and Vietnam.

Collectively, these ten companies employ 6,871 people, approximately 90% of whom are residents of Almaty region. Aibol Rakymbayev, head of the region's Department of Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development, stated that in 2025 these enterprises produced goods worth 1.15 trillion tenge and paid 453.06 billion tenge in taxes. Their products are exported to markets in Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The target tax collection for Almaty region in 2026 is set at 1.5 trillion tenge, compared to actual receipts of 1.1 trillion tenge in 2025, of which 490.5 billion tenge went to the republican budget and 628.6 billion tenge to the local budget.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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