Administrative deadlock broken in Delhi: court ruling spared millions of service records impact

The Supreme Court has provided critical clarity on the implementation of its March 11 ruling regarding the 'creamy layer' status of Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, ensuring that the judgment will not retrospectively disrupt established government appointments, promotions, or seniority rankings.

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A bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice R Mahadevan ruled that while completed administrative actions remain protected, cases currently pending in court will be evaluated individually based on their specific merits and the eligibility of the candidates. The court also granted the Centre an additional eight-week extension to comply with previous directives.

The clarification follows an application by the Central government, which warned of systemic instability if the ruling were applied retrospectively. The government highlighted that between 2016 and 2025, approximately 5.69 lakh reserved vacancies-including 3.70 lakh for OBC candidates-were filled across various ministries and departments under the August 8, 1993, Office Memorandum. A retroactive shift in eligibility criteria would have potentially triggered a review of service allocations for Civil Services recruits since 2012, affecting cadres, seniority, and career progression for thousands of officers.

Beyond the bureaucracy, the Centre flagged significant risks to recruitments in the Railways, banking sector, Department of Posts, and paramilitary forces, as well as potential legal disputes across 18 States and Union Territories following the 1993 guidelines. The government also noted that reopening admissions in universities and professional institutions would be impractical due to a lack of additional seating capacity.

The core of the legal dispute lies in how the 'creamy layer' is identified. In its March 11 judgment, the Supreme Court ruled that a parent's salary cannot be the sole determinant for excluding an OBC candidate from reservation benefits; the nature and category of the parent's professional post must also be considered. This overturned a 2004 clarification that had allowed salary-based exclusions for employees in PSUs, banks, and private companies where post-equivalence with government roles had not been established.

The Court observed that the 2004 clarification erroneously introduced new conditions not present in the original 1993 policy. Furthermore, treating children of private or PSU employees differently than those of government employees was deemed a violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and equal opportunity in public employment.

While the Centre is not challenging the validity of the March 11 judgment, it has requested a two-year window to consult stakeholders and establish a uniform mechanism to determine post-equivalence between non-government and government roles.

Additionally, the government has sought permission to proceed with service allocations for 958 candidates recommended by the UPSC for the Civil Services Examination 2025 using the existing 1993 framework. The Centre argued that any delay in these allocations would irreversibly disrupt training and induction schedules for the incoming cohort.