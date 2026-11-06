Qatari doctors perform charity cochlear implant surgeries at Kyrgyzstan National Center

Specialists from Qatar's Hamad Medical Corporation have arrived in Kyrgyzstan to perform charitable cochlear implantation surgeries for children with severe hearing loss. The procedures are taking place at the National Center for Maternal and Child Health.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Kyrgyzstan. A doctor with two boys

The medical mission commenced on November 5. Following a medical screening process, 28 children were selected for surgery from an initial group of 36 candidates prepared by the National Center. The surgical interventions are scheduled for November 6, 7, and 8.

The visiting team includes high-level specialists from the Hamad Medical Corporation: Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kahtani, head of the ENT department and director of the cochlear implantation program; Dr. Khalid Abdul Hadi, head of the audiology and balance department; and Dr. Ali Al-Saadi, head of the otology group.

The operations are supported by the National Center's otolaryngology department, with local physicians and medical staff coordinating all stages of care, including preoperative preparation and postoperative monitoring.

Cochlear implantation is a surgical technology designed to enable children with profound hearing loss to perceive sound, which is intended to facilitate speech development and social integration. This mission is part of a broader framework of healthcare cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Qatar.