Supreme Court of India resolves long-standing Bhakra Beas Management Board power arrears dispute

The Supreme Court of India has resolved a protracted inter-state conflict over unpaid electricity dues from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects, mandating Punjab and Haryana to deliver 11,973 million units (MU) of power to Himachal Pradesh over the next 20 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana accepted a proposal from the Central Government to settle the arrears through energy transfers rather than cash payments. This mechanism bypasses a critical deadlock between the states regarding the applicable monetary rate for the electricity.

The roots of the dispute trace back to the 1966 reorganization of Punjab. While a 2011 Supreme Court verdict formally recognized Himachal Pradesh's entitlement to a 7.19% share of electricity from the Bhakra Nangal and Beas hydroelectric projects, the actual arrears for the period between 1966 and November 2011 remained unpaid. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) had originally calculated these outstanding dues at 13,066 MU.

The final settlement figure of 11,973 MU reflects a strategic offset of capital costs. Himachal Pradesh's liability toward the historical construction and loan-servicing costs of the dams was assessed at ₹420.7 crore (₹249.2 crore payable to Punjab and ₹171.5 crore to Haryana). By valuing this liability at ₹3.85 per unit, approximately 1,093 MU were deducted from the original arrears, ensuring the hill state does not have to make separate cash payments to its neighbours.

The 20-year repayment window is a judicial compromise between competing state interests. The Centre had initially proposed a 15-year schedule with annual deliveries of 871 MU during lean seasons (October to March). However, Punjab sought to extend this period to 30 years, while Himachal Pradesh demanded a full settlement within 10 years.

Under the established shareholding pattern, the BBMB projects are distributed as follows: Punjab (51.80%), Haryana (37.51%), Himachal Pradesh (7.19%), and Chandigarh (3.50%). While Himachal Pradesh has been receiving its ongoing share since November 1, 2011, this ruling finally provides a structured timeline to clear the historical deficit that had persisted for nearly three decades.