World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Qatari doctors perform charity cochlear implant surgeries at Kyrgyzstan National Center
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
Renovación Popular's Lima Mobility Plan Lacks Operational and Engineering Basis
Philippine government implements new UPWDIS system to curb widespread fraud of disability identification
Mali's Agricultural Resilience Constrained by Rainfall Timing and Access to Climate Finance
Civil society organizations introduced platform to scrutinize Philippine congressional budget
La Boelle Buys 465-Square-Meter Forest Plot to Permanently Block Construction
Hydrangea serrata Avelroz: professional tips for root zone management and stability
U.S. Beef Exports Drop 29% as New World Screwworm Cases Triple in a Month

Supreme Court of India resolves long-standing Bhakra Beas Management Board power arrears dispute

World

The Supreme Court of India has resolved a protracted inter-state conflict over unpaid electricity dues from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects, mandating Punjab and Haryana to deliver 11,973 million units (MU) of power to Himachal Pradesh over the next 20 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana accepted a proposal from the Central Government to settle the arrears through energy transfers rather than cash payments. This mechanism bypasses a critical deadlock between the states regarding the applicable monetary rate for the electricity.

The roots of the dispute trace back to the 1966 reorganization of Punjab. While a 2011 Supreme Court verdict formally recognized Himachal Pradesh's entitlement to a 7.19% share of electricity from the Bhakra Nangal and Beas hydroelectric projects, the actual arrears for the period between 1966 and November 2011 remained unpaid. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) had originally calculated these outstanding dues at 13,066 MU.

The final settlement figure of 11,973 MU reflects a strategic offset of capital costs. Himachal Pradesh's liability toward the historical construction and loan-servicing costs of the dams was assessed at ₹420.7 crore (₹249.2 crore payable to Punjab and ₹171.5 crore to Haryana). By valuing this liability at ₹3.85 per unit, approximately 1,093 MU were deducted from the original arrears, ensuring the hill state does not have to make separate cash payments to its neighbours.

The 20-year repayment window is a judicial compromise between competing state interests. The Centre had initially proposed a 15-year schedule with annual deliveries of 871 MU during lean seasons (October to March). However, Punjab sought to extend this period to 30 years, while Himachal Pradesh demanded a full settlement within 10 years.

Under the established shareholding pattern, the BBMB projects are distributed as follows: Punjab (51.80%), Haryana (37.51%), Himachal Pradesh (7.19%), and Chandigarh (3.50%). While Himachal Pradesh has been receiving its ongoing share since November 1, 2011, this ruling finally provides a structured timeline to clear the historical deficit that had persisted for nearly three decades.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding
Former USSR
EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Suddenly Moved to Paris
G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Suddenly Moved to Paris
Last materials
Supreme Court of India resolves long-standing Bhakra Beas Management Board power arrears dispute
Philippine government implements new UPWDIS system to curb widespread fraud of disability identification
Mali's Agricultural Resilience Constrained by Rainfall Timing and Access to Climate Finance
La Boelle Buys 465-Square-Meter Forest Plot to Permanently Block Construction
Civil society organizations introduced platform to scrutinize Philippine congressional budget
Hydrangea serrata Avelroz: professional tips for root zone management and stability
U.S. Beef Exports Drop 29% as New World Screwworm Cases Triple in a Month
Saver's Match Starts in 2027: Government to Deposit Direct Cash Into Retirement Accounts
Veterinary silence masks critical decline: shift in care strategies alters the aging trajectory
Swiss Authorities Evaluate Temporary 80 km/h Speed Limit for Fuel Crises
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.