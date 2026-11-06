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Philippine government implements new UPWDIS system to curb widespread fraud of disability identification

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) is implementing a centralized registration system to replace the fragmented process of issuing identification cards for persons with disabilities (PWDs), following findings that massive fraud had undermined the legitimacy of the PWD ID.

The Unified Persons with Disabilities Identification System (UPWDIS), formally instituted under NCDA Administrative Order No. 1 in June 2026 and effective since September, aims to curb the proliferation of fake IDs. The move follows a stark discrepancy noted in 2024: while only 1.89 million PWDs were officially registered, estimates suggested as many as 8.5 million "illegitimate" IDs were in circulation.

NCDA Executive Director Glenda Relova noted that this systemic fraud has negatively impacted genuine PWDs, particularly those with non-apparent conditions, who often face skepticism from establishments when presenting their IDs.

Standardization and Verification

To eliminate the vulnerabilities of various Local Government Unit (LGU) designs-which the NCDA described as more susceptible to counterfeiting-the new ID utilizes a standardized template featuring an alphanumeric identification number and a QR code. This allows merchants and government offices to instantly verify a card's authenticity via a national database at verify. alaga. ph, replacing the previous, often outdated, DOH-managed registries.

The system also introduces a distinction in validity: IDs for those with permanent disabilities will now have lifetime validity, whereas those with non-apparent disabilities will require revalidation every five years. While the system is primarily digital, physical cards remain available upon request.

Registration and Oversight

PWDs must register through their local Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO). To streamline the process, those with apparent physical disabilities may register without a disability certificate. Those with non-apparent conditions must provide a valid assessment, which the PDAO officer then uploads to the UPWDIS.

The new system is designed to create an audit trail for government accountability. Because only PDAO officers and LGU IT personnel have access to the portal, the NCDA can now track every step of the issuance process-from data encoding and approval to the actual printing of the card-making it easier to identify officials complicit in issuing fraudulent IDs.

For those in remote or underserved areas, the administrative order mandates the deployment of mobile registration teams in coordination with barangays.

Economic and Institutional Impact

The shift comes after Senate hearings revealed that the government lost approximately P88.2 billion in revenues due to the use of fake PWD IDs. Director Relova emphasized that these lost funds represent a significant deficit in social protection, potentially diverting resources away from rehabilitation centers, assistive devices, and scholarships for occupational and speech therapists.

As of October 2026, the NCDA website lists roughly 2.9 million registered PWDs. Currently, 1,100 out of 1,642 LGUs have adopted the UPWDIS, resulting in over 190,000 registrations and 128,000 digital IDs issued. The NCDA aims to have all PWDs registered by December 2027, with a goal to phase out old ID cards by 2030. Existing authentic IDs remain valid during this transition.

Despite the scale of the fraud, NCDA Spokesperson Walter Jason Alava stated that no individuals have yet been penalized, as several cases remain under investigation.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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