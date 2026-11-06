Civil society organizations introduced platform to scrutinize Philippine congressional budget

A coalition of civil society organizations has launched a new digital tool to help Filipinos scrutinize the proposed 2027 national budget, aiming to address concerns over excessive allocations and congressional insertions in the country's fiscal plans.

The People's Budget Coalition, in partnership with BetterGov. PH, released a website that enables the public to track budget increases across congressional districts, with specific attention to infrastructure project allocations. The launch follows a review by the coalition that identified over P1 trillion in potential red flags within the proposed 2027 budget, particularly concerning congressional budget insertions.

Ken Abante, co-convenor of the People's Budget Coalition, discussed these findings in a Rappler interview with reporter Patrick Cruz. The discussion highlights how the proposed budget allocations may affect local development and public spending transparency.

The interview, part of the Rappler Talk series, aired on Friday, November 6, at 7 pm. The coalition's efforts underscore the importance of citizen oversight in ensuring that taxpayer funds are directed toward effective and accountable public services.