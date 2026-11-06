Tucuman's 2026 citrus campaign concluded with a recovery in lemon production volumes, improved pricing, and increased export flows compared to the previous year.
Operational capacity faced physical bottlenecks during the harvest, as heavy rainfall washed out plantation transport routes and disrupted logistics. Processing facilities simultaneously encountered industrial constraints due to natural gas supply interruptions during peak load periods.
Despite these infrastructure failures, the region met its primary volume and export targets, indicating the current production chains' ability to absorb logistical and energy disruptions.
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Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.