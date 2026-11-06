Tucuman growers hit export targets despite infrastructure bottlenecks during the 2026 citrus campaign

Tucuman's 2026 citrus campaign concluded with a recovery in lemon production volumes, improved pricing, and increased export flows compared to the previous year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Figiu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Oranges

Operational capacity faced physical bottlenecks during the harvest, as heavy rainfall washed out plantation transport routes and disrupted logistics. Processing facilities simultaneously encountered industrial constraints due to natural gas supply interruptions during peak load periods.

Despite these infrastructure failures, the region met its primary volume and export targets, indicating the current production chains' ability to absorb logistical and energy disruptions.