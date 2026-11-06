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Hungary's poverty rate falls as wealth inequality reaches historic highs

World

The Central Statistical Office of Hungary (KSH) released its November report, Living Standards of Households, presenting data for 2025 that reveals a complex shift in the country's socio-economic landscape. The total number of citizens facing the risk of poverty or social exclusion decreased to 1,708,000, a reduction of 119,000 people compared to the previous year. This overall improvement is primarily attributed to a decline in the number of individuals experiencing severe deprivation, although the report highlights a simultaneous deepening of wealth inequality.

While aggregate figures suggest progress, the distribution of economic gains remains sharply skewed. Income growth among the most affluent segments of the population significantly outpaces that of poorer households, pushing social stratification to historic highs.

The statistical agency assesses living standards based on three core indicators: severe material deprivation, relative income poverty, and low work intensity. An individual is classified as at risk if they meet any one of these criteria. In 2025, the number of Hungarians with incomes below 60% of the median rose to 1,324,000, an increase of 20,000 over the past year. Additionally, 301,000 citizens reside in households with extremely low work intensity, up by 5,000. Conversely, the number of people meeting all three negative criteria-a measure of extreme poverty-slightly decreased to 96,000.

Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, told Pravda.Ru that the widening gap in Hungary stems from the unequal distribution of income growth. He noted that while wealthier layers continue to expand their capital, vulnerable groups, particularly families with multiple children and the Roma population, face stagnating real incomes and limited social mobility.

The most acute challenges are observed within large families, where the share of people at risk of poverty jumped from 26.9% to 32.3%. Among the Roma population, this figure stands at 71.1%. The rate of severe deprivation in this group is 37.7%, contrasting sharply with the national average of 6.8%.

National average net income per person reached 249,000 forints, an increase of 18,000 forints year-over-year. However, this average masks significant disparities. Incomes for the poorest quintile grew by only 1.98%, whereas increases for more affluent groups ranged from 6% to 10%. Consequently, the coefficient of disparity between the rich and the poor reached 4.9.

Household income varies significantly by composition. For households without children, the average net income per person is 298,000 forints. In households with children, this figure drops to 200,000 forints, and for families with multiple children, it is further reduced to 159,500 forints.

Spending structures remain rigid, with 56.3% of the average Hungarian family's budget allocated to food, housing, and transportation. For the poorest segment of the population, this mandatory expenditure rises to 64.8%. Although subjective well-being reports have shown slight improvements, the purchasing power of the majority continues to be squeezed by high costs associated with basic necessities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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