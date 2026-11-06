Supreme Court appoints amicus curiae to examine contempt case against Kerala Congress leaders

The Supreme Court of India has issued a contempt notice to the office bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) following a social media post that targeted Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The court emphasised that judicial independence is not subject to "political convenience" and that the rule of law remains paramount regardless of political affiliation.

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A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi stated that while judicial judgments are always open to criticism, the freedom of expression cannot be used as a "shield of intimidation" to interfere with the administration of justice. The bench further remarked that any attempt to undermine the authority of the court must be dealt with firmly, asserting that judicial restraint should not be misinterpreted as institutional weakness.

The legal action stems from a post uploaded on October 12 via the official X account of the Kerala unit of the Congress party. The content went viral and drew widespread criticism before being deleted. The matter reached the top court after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint, which was registered as a writ petition on October 30.

During the proceedings, the lawyer representing the KPCC argued that the post was uploaded without the approval of the office bearers and has since been removed. The party also tendered an unconditional apology. However, Justice Kumar noted that the court would examine whether such an apology came "from the pen or heart." KPCC President Sunny Joseph previously clarified that the individual responsible for the post had been removed from their duties and maintained that the party has no disagreement regarding the impartiality of the judiciary.

To determine whether the incident constitutes criminal or civil contempt, the Supreme Court has appointed senior advocates Arvind Datar and Siddharth Agarwal as amicus curiae. The court has also sought the assistance of Attorney General R. Venkataramani in the matter.

Beyond the social media post, the court is also examining whether a political demonstration and slogan-shouting event involving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders on the Supreme Court premises on October 12 was unauthorised or caused obstruction to advocates, litigants, and judicial staff.