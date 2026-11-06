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Costa Rica Sugar Sector Deploys Biological Control Capacity

World

In Costa Rica, 30.2% of sugar cane acreage is planted with varieties bred by the National Cane Growers and Sugar Manufacturers League (LAICA), while the remaining 69.8% consists of cultivars imported from Brazil, the United States, Argentina, Mexico, Australia, and Barbados that undergo mandatory local adaptation testing. This split reflects a dual-track system where locally developed genetics coexist with external genetic material, each serving distinct roles in the national supply chain.

LAICA's research division, DIECA, manages this selection process and the adoption of new technologies. The operational goal is to convert agronomic data into measurable outcomes: increased yield per hectare and reduced maintenance costs for crop fields. This shift moves the sector away from theoretical potential toward verified production efficiency.

Recent operational changes highlight a pivot toward biological control mechanisms to reduce reliance on expensive chemical pesticides. Between 2024 and 2025, the sector produced 34.85 million parasitoid insects of the species Cotesia flavipes specifically to combat the sugarcane borer. Additionally, over 29 tons of the fungal agents Beauveria bassiana and Metarhizium anisopliae were applied across 5,861 hectares to manage populations of leafhoppers and true bugs. These figures represent concrete biological capacity deployed on existing land rather than new land expansion.

Concurrently, the NAMA Caña de Azúcar program, developed with the Ministries of Agriculture (MAG) and Environment (MINAE), targets the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while improving farming efficiency. This initiative addresses specific regulatory and market pressures regarding environmental standards, which are increasingly critical for maintaining export competitiveness.

The physical infrastructure of this industry comprises more than 6,000 producers and nine sugar mills operating across 58,000 hectares in 25 rural cantons. The sector generates an annual output exceeding 7.3 million bags of sugar, split between domestic consumption and export. This industrial base supports over 58,000 direct and indirect jobs, with more than 2,400 women actively engaged as producers. To sustain this capacity at the smallholder level, the Cultivando Futuro program provides digital management tools and business support, integrating traditional farms into the formal commercial supply chain.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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