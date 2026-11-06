Paraguay President Defends Impeachment Amid Rumors of Flight

Press secretary Guillermo Grance has officially confirmed that Paraguayan President Santiago Peña remains within the country's borders and intends to personally present evidence during the impeachment proceedings currently underway in the Senate. This statement directly contradicts widespread media reports suggesting that Peña had fled the nation, specifically claiming he had flown to Argentina.

"He is in the country. I repeat this to the point of exhaustion because numerous reports have circulated that he traveled to Argentina or boarded a plane. No, the President of the Republic is in the country,” Grance told journalists, citing information from the presidential residence, known in the Guaraní language as Mburuvicha Róga.

Blocking of the Resignation Process

Santiago Peña de facto remains in office because members of the ruling party have blocked a joint session of Congress to vote on his voluntary resignation. Due to the lack of a quorum, the succession mechanism that would have been triggered by declaring the post vacant has not been activated. This has critical legal implications for Peña: if he were to resign voluntarily, he would retain the status of a lifelong senator with corresponding immunity. However, if he is destituted (removed from office) by Parliament, those privileges would be lost.

Crisis Drivers: Ueno Bank and the BCP Decision

The political crisis intensified after the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) ordered the initiation of settlement or closure procedures for Ueno Bank. During Peña's tenure, the bank received significant funds from state institutions but has now reached the brink of insolvency. According to the BCP, the bank's solvency ratio fell below 50% of the minimum required regulatory threshold. The regulator attributed this to "adjustments made to its financial reporting during the regularization process.”

Ueno Bank serves 2.9 million clients in a country with a population of 6.1 million. Its closure has caused alarm among thousands of citizens due to frozen funds and has placed significant sums from pension funds, deposited in the credit institution, at risk. Peña, whose connection to the bank has become the subject of widespread debate, previously submitted a request for resignation. However, procedural obstacles in Congress have forced the process into the judicial phase in the Senate, where he intends to defend his interests before all Paraguayans, according to Grance.