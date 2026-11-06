World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Paraguay President Defends Impeachment Amid Rumors of Flight

World

Press secretary Guillermo Grance has officially confirmed that Paraguayan President Santiago Peña remains within the country's borders and intends to personally present evidence during the impeachment proceedings currently underway in the Senate. This statement directly contradicts widespread media reports suggesting that Peña had fled the nation, specifically claiming he had flown to Argentina.

"He is in the country. I repeat this to the point of exhaustion because numerous reports have circulated that he traveled to Argentina or boarded a plane. No, the President of the Republic is in the country,” Grance told journalists, citing information from the presidential residence, known in the Guaraní language as Mburuvicha Róga.

Blocking of the Resignation Process

Santiago Peña de facto remains in office because members of the ruling party have blocked a joint session of Congress to vote on his voluntary resignation. Due to the lack of a quorum, the succession mechanism that would have been triggered by declaring the post vacant has not been activated. This has critical legal implications for Peña: if he were to resign voluntarily, he would retain the status of a lifelong senator with corresponding immunity. However, if he is destituted (removed from office) by Parliament, those privileges would be lost.

Crisis Drivers: Ueno Bank and the BCP Decision

The political crisis intensified after the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) ordered the initiation of settlement or closure procedures for Ueno Bank. During Peña's tenure, the bank received significant funds from state institutions but has now reached the brink of insolvency. According to the BCP, the bank's solvency ratio fell below 50% of the minimum required regulatory threshold. The regulator attributed this to "adjustments made to its financial reporting during the regularization process.”

Ueno Bank serves 2.9 million clients in a country with a population of 6.1 million. Its closure has caused alarm among thousands of citizens due to frozen funds and has placed significant sums from pension funds, deposited in the credit institution, at risk. Peña, whose connection to the bank has become the subject of widespread debate, previously submitted a request for resignation. However, procedural obstacles in Congress have forced the process into the judicial phase in the Senate, where he intends to defend his interests before all Paraguayans, according to Grance.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
World
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Last materials
Beyond the standard Caesar formula: a fresh acidic profile pushed the flavor boundaries further
Supreme Court appoints amicus curiae to examine contempt case against Kerala Congress leaders
Turtleneck Trends: Fall Season Embraces Nineties-Inspired Minimalism
Costa Rica Sugar Sector Deploys Biological Control Capacity
DPAA Identifies WWII 'Marauder' Joseph Gala After Decades in Missing-in-Action Status
Microscopic relics of early photography defied erosion: chemical paradox preserved delicate imagery
Paraguay President Defends Impeachment Amid Rumors of Flight
West Bengal reinstates capital subsidies with 120% support for priority sectors
U.S. Gas Prices Poised to Drop Below $4 per Gallon
Hallux Valgus diagnosis and treatment: understanding the four stages of bone deviation progression
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.