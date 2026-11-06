West Bengal reinstates capital subsidies with 120% support for priority sectors

West Bengal's government has introduced a 2026 Investment Policy that reinstates direct subsidy mechanisms, which were largely discontinued under previous administration. The policy offers state support of up to 120% of the cost of capital goods for enterprises in designated priority sectors located within special zones, with payouts spread over a ten-year period following production launch. For standard industrial units, the subsidy cap is set at 100% of Fixed Capital Investment (FCI).

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Prioritized sectors eligible for maximum capital subsidy support include semiconductors and electronics, electric vehicles and battery technology, automotive manufacturing and specialty steel, critical mineral processing, green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals, defense industry, and shipbuilding. The support framework also includes state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) refunds, compensation for electricity levies, assistance with Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, and stamp duty rebates on land. Service sector companies are subject to a shortened five-year payout cycle.

Despite the aggressive subsidy figures, Chief Minister Sudip Bhoumik acknowledged the state's debt burden of 8 trillion rupees. Consequently, the new policy applies only to investments made after May 9, 2026. A backlog of approximately 500 billion rupees in outstanding subsidies from previous industrial incentive schemes remains excluded from this document, with payments deferred until the state's financial position improves.

To mitigate business concerns regarding long-term fiscal reliability, the government established a Dedicated Assured Incentive Fund with an initial capitalization of 500 billion rupees. Land acquisition remains a critical bottleneck; state authorities are currently analyzing the land acquisition and consolidation practices of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh to develop a standalone land policy, viewing it as a prerequisite for industrial expansion.