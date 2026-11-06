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Brazil Lists 27 Minerals as Critical and Strategic to Restrict Foreign Access

World

Brazil is implementing a dual-track strategy to secure its mineral resources and reshape its technological dependencies in the face of shifting political dynamics in Washington. Celso Amorim, the special advisor to President Lula on international affairs, told TV 247 that the results of the U. S. legislative elections reflect a systemic crisis in the influence of Big Tech, alongside a political setback for the Republican Party. Amorim argued that the strengthened position of the Democrats creates a pathway for stricter regulation of tech giants, a move he framed as a matter of national sovereignty.

Forest in Brazil - Toucan against the background of a tropical sunset
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Forest in Brazil - Toucan against the background of a tropical sunset

Simultaneously, Brazil has enacted a concrete mechanism to protect its subsoil assets. The National Council for Critical and Strategic Minerals Industrialization (Cimce) approved a list of 27 minerals, granting them special status. Brazilian regulators define this distinction with specific economic implications: critical minerals are resources vulnerable to supply chain disruptions due to geopolitics, such as potassium, where Brazil faces a domestic production deficit for fertilizer production; strategic minerals are resources essential for high-tech advancement, defense, and the energy transition, including rare earth elements. The objective is to transform the mining sector from an open market susceptible to uncontrolled external action into a tool for industrial development and national security, thereby limiting unrestricted access by U. S. and other foreign companies to primary resources.

The economic impact of the U. S. election results has already manifested in capital flows. Markets assessed the likelihood of the Republican proposal for massive tax cuts and expanded government spending as low. This expectation led to a decline in U. S. Treasury yields, reducing the dollar's attractiveness and triggering a reallocation of investments to external markets. Consequently, global indices rose, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and stock exchanges in Shanghai and Seoul, as well as European markets. Tokyo was an exception, with its index falling 1.41% due to Japan's high sensitivity to U. S. trade relations.

Financial investments by the technology sector in U. S. politics did not yield the expected outcomes. Silicon Valley billionaires directed more than $600 million to support Republicans, with Elon Musk alone contributing over $470 million. The cryptocurrency sector also suffered setbacks; the Fairshake committee invested more than $50 million in advertising campaigns that failed to prevent the return of Sherrod Brown to the Senate, a legislator known for his hardline stance on digital asset oversight.

In the political sphere, Amorim noted that the Democratic victory favors a multilateral approach in global politics, although the issues surrounding Russia and Ukraine remain complex. He sharply criticized the U. S. decision to classify Brazilian criminal groups, including the First Capital Command (PCC) and the Third Command (CV), as terrorist organizations, warning that this could serve as a mechanism for imposing sanctions on the country. Amorim emphasized that Brazil recognizes only those entities listed as terrorists by the United Nations, suggesting that U. S. actions represent an attempt to exert pressure amid Brazil's deepening ties with China, BRICS, and the Global South.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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