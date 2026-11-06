G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Suddenly Moved to Paris

The G7 foreign ministers' meeting, scheduled for November 9-10, 2026, has been relocated from Marseille to Paris. The decision, made on an emergency basis, was communicated to delegations and accredited journalists via letter on Wednesday evening. The original venue was the Palais du Pharo, overlooking the old port of Marseille.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Eiffel Tower шт Paris

The meeting is expected to include the seven permanent G7 members-Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom-along with foreign ministers from six partner countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea, Kenya, Brazil, and Ukraine. France currently holds the G7 presidency.

In its statement to correspondents, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs attributed the change to "logistical and operational reasons." According to the letter, the dense schedule involving both the G7 summit and the Paris Peace Forum necessitates significant concentration of personnel, material resources, security measures, and logistical support for delegations. The ministry asserted that moving to Paris ensures the proper conduct of both events. A key operational factor cited was the need to guarantee the personal presence of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who leads the current presidency and is required to participate in both gatherings.

However, an alternative explanation circulated among diplomatic circles suggests that security concerns regarding potential social unrest in France and risks to participants drove the decision. Although the French foreign ministry had previously officially denied such rumors, operational difficulties amid a tense environment in Marseille may have ultimately favored a more controlled venue in the capital.

Diplomats and consular staff who were in Marseille on Tuesday for final preparations expressed surprise at the late-stage change, noting it disrupted established coordination mechanisms between the host and delegations.