Bulgaria to Double Property Tax Assessments by 2029

Bulgaria's government has approved a plan to incrementally raise the tax base for real estate, a decision adopted by the Council of Ministers on November 4. The increase will be phased in over three years: tax assessments will rise by 30% on January 1, 2027, followed by two additional 35% increases in 2028 and 2029. Over this period, the taxable value of properties will double compared to current levels.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The notary puts a seal

Amendments to the Local Taxes and Dues Law will extend these changes beyond residential homes and apartments to include buildings, land plots, agricultural lands, and improvements made on them. The Ministry of Finance cites a significant rise in market prices since the last major update to tax assessments in 2007 as the primary justification for the measure.

Annual tax liability is calculated by multiplying the tax assessment by a rate set by local municipal councils. In most municipalities, this rate ranges from 2 to 2.5 per mille, though the legal maximum is 4.5 per mille. Homeowners retain a 50% exemption on their primary residence, and a 5% discount is applied if the full tax amount is paid on time.

Notably, the new assessments will not affect the domestic waste removal fee. In municipalities where this fee is linked to property value, the 2026 data will continue to be used. Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova noted that the waste fee currently accounts for approximately three-quarters of a property owner's annual payments, while the property tax comprises the remaining quarter.

Final payment amounts will vary by local authority, as municipal councils may maintain current rates, lower them to ease the burden on citizens, or increase them within legal limits. Silvia Georgieva, executive director of the National Association of Municipalities, explained that if current rates are maintained, the effective tax increase will not exceed 30%.

The higher assessments will also impact real estate transaction costs. Since local acquisition taxes and notary fees are calculated based on the higher of the transaction price or the tax assessment, costs for property transfers will rise proportionally with the new valuations.

In addition to property tax changes, the government approved other tax adjustments for 2027, including a one-time 33% tax on windfall profits in specific sectors. The VAT registration threshold will also be raised gradually: to 60,000 euros in 2027, 70,000 euros in 2028, and 75,000 euros in 2029. The bill will be reviewed by the National Assembly alongside the 2027 budget.