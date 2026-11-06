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Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Trade Hits $1.1 Billion, Driven by Export Surge

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reached $1.1 billion from January to September 2026, a 29.5% increase over the same period in 2025. The growth was driven entirely by a surge in Kazakhstani exports, while imports from Tajikistan declined.

Kazakhstan's exports to Tajikistan rose 33.3% in value to $1.1 billion, even as the physical volume of goods grew a more modest 15.6% to 2.4 million tons. This divergence indicates a significant shift toward higher-value products within the trade basket.

Wheat and triticale remained the dominant export category, with shipments increasing 13.6% to 1 million tons, valued at $262.1 million. Other notable increases in export volume include:

  • Beef: 1.7 times increase to 3,300 tons
  • Iron or non-alloy steel rods: 42.3% increase to 232,200 tons
  • Liquefied propane and butane: 31.6% increase to 209,500 tons
  • Polished glass: 31.8% increase to 2.4 million square meters
  • Silver coins: 34.9% increase to 71.8 tons
  • Fresh and chilled potatoes: 18.2% increase to 44,700 tons
  • Corn and barley: 22.6% increase to 147,900 tons
  • Sunflower and rapeseed oil: 14.4% increase to 82,400 tons

Contrary to the overall trend, exports of smartphones and telephones fell 11.4% to 137,800 units.

Imports from Tajikistan dropped 5% in value to $82.9 million and 23.4% in volume to 127,700 tons. Zinc ores and concentrates accounted for the largest share of imports at $39.7 million, though their volume decreased by 18.3% to 31,100 tons. Despite the general decline, purchases of specific items grew:

  • Unprocessed lead: 1.6 times increase to 2,300 tons
  • Lime: 18.6% increase to 35,800 tons
  • Wooden crates, boxes, and pallets: 131.7 times increase to 92.2 tons
  • Excise stamps: 2 times increase to 218 kg
  • Carpets: 4.8% increase to 310,800 square meters

New import categories emerged in the reporting period, including 52.7 tons of matches valued at 26,400 tenge, a commodity with no prior record of trade between the two nations. Imports of food products also contracted, with sweet beverages down 2.9 times to 7.8 million liters, dried fruits down 23% to 35,400 tons, and grapes down 3.9% to 6,600 tons.

These trade figures formed the economic backdrop for an official visit to Kazakhstan by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, at the invitation of Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

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