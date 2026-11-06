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Kazakhstan construction costs surge to 110.1% YoY in Oct 2026, driven by services

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Kazakhstan's construction sector is experiencing a structural price decoupling from the broader economy, with building costs rising at 110.1% year-over-year as of October 2026, significantly outpacing the national inflation rate of 9.2%, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

Construction site
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Construction site

This divergence highlights that the cost pressure is not uniform across all inputs. Labor and operational services are driving the increase, while specific material categories are either stabilizing or declining. The annual rise in construction and installation works reached 10.5%, with other services and expenses surging by 15.9% for the year and 65.1% since December 2020. In contrast, the cost of building materials purchased by organizations rose by only 3.7% annually, and machinery and equipment prices actually fell by 1%.

The material breakdown reveals a fragmented market rather than a single commodity squeeze. Cement prices jumped 14% year-over-year, and paints, lacquers, and mastics rose by 12.3%. Conversely, plastic products became 15.3% cheaper, and cold-stamped and bent steel items dropped by 11.5% over the same period. This mix indicates that while certain bulk inputs are tightening, others are seeing supply ease or demand softness.

Specific operational costs illustrate this complexity. The average price of one ton of BND-70/100 road bitumen stood at 219,000 tenge, while M350 concrete mix cost 19,000 tenge per unit. In a notable shift, the price of natural sand per cubic meter surged 19.2% in a single month, rising from 9,105 to 10,850 tenge, while sheet steel up to 4 mm thick fell 4% from 429,309 to 412,102 tenge per ton.

Geographic disparities further complicate the national average. The Pavlodar region recorded the sharpest price increase at 13.2%, driven by a 9.1% jump in material costs, compared to the national average of 3.7%. In contrast, the Zhambyl, Akmola, and Karaganda regions saw more moderate increases between 8.2% and 8.7%. The Ulytau region was the only area to register a price decline of 0.7% in October.

Regional supply chain inefficiencies remain significant. The price of M1400 crushed stone in the West Kazakhstan region is 17,800 tenge per cubic meter, more than four times the 4,300 tenge price in Pavlodar, against a national average of 10,700 tenge. This variance suggests that local logistics and supply availability, rather than just national input costs, are determining the final expense of construction projects.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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