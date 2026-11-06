La Mongie Ski Resort Transforms Into Year-Round Tourist Hub

The La Mongie ski resort in the Hautes-Pyrénées department is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The municipality of Bagnères-de-Bigorre has launched a comprehensive program to transition the area from a season-dependent ski base into a year-round tourist hub, reducing its reliance on snow coverage and ensuring comfort for visitors in all seasons.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Елена Галабаева Ski resort

Infrastructure improvements are being executed under a concession agreement valid from 2021 to 2032. ARAC Occitanie has already completed significant portions of the pedestrian network upgrades. The first phase, which included access to the Tourmalet pass, was finished two years ago. In 2025, work focused on the La Grenouillère square. The final third phase, involving the modernization of the ticketing area, is scheduled for completion by the end of November, coinciding with the start of the ski season.

As part of the beautification efforts, old asphalt is being replaced with landscaped areas featuring mountain pines and rhododendrons, aiming to make the resort visually appealing for summer walks. Simultaneously, the accommodation sector is being modernized to meet new standards. Demolished structures, specifically the former "Poualet” and "Toilet” hotels, are being replaced by a new four-star complex with 90 rooms. The project was designed by Toulouse-based studio Laurent Hirsch Architecte, and operations will be managed by the Odalys network (Duval group), enabling the facility to host guests outside of the winter season.

Transportation plans also address the need to alleviate road congestion. As the gateway to Midi Pyrenees Peak, which is pursuing UNESCO status, local authorities are designing a urban cable car line. This system will link the station center with the Tourmalet pass and pass through the La Mongie Tourmalet residence, which houses approximately 30% of the resort's lodging capacity. Modeled after the Teleo cableway in Toulouse, the line is intended to serve as the primary artery connecting residential quarters to the center, with a launch expected between 2029 and 2030. To further reduce vehicle traffic, the Haute-Bigorre community is planning a 450-car parking facility in the Le Horizon district.