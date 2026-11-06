Kazakhstan Now 61% of Uzbekistan's Central Asian Trade, But Structural Imbalance Persists

The Center for Economic Research and Reform (TsEIR) has outlined the structural shift in economic ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, highlighting a 2.6-fold increase in trade turnover from $1.9 billion in 2016 to nearly $5 billion in 2025. From January to August 2026, trade volumes reached $3.74 billion, representing a 23.4% year-over-year increase. Kazakhstan now accounts for 61% of Uzbekistan's external trade with Central Asian countries, establishing itself as the region's dominant partner.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Development of the region

The structure of these flows reveals a distinct asymmetry. Uzbekistan's exports to Kazakhstan are composed of 32% machinery and equipment, 15% industrial goods, and 15% food products, primarily vehicles, produce, textiles, chemicals, and construction materials. In contrast, Kazakhstan's exports to Uzbekistan are dominated by food products, particularly grain and flour, which make up 40% of the total, followed by industrial goods at 23% and fats and oils at 10%. This imbalance is reflected in the figures for the first eight months of 2026, where exports from Uzbekistan totaled $1.02 billion while imports from Kazakhstan reached $2.72 billion, underscoring Uzbekistan's continued reliance on Kazakh raw materials and finished goods despite growth in its own export sectors.

Investment cooperation has provided a more durable institutional framework than trade alone. As of October 2026, 1,378 enterprises in Uzbekistan are operating with Kazakh capital, representing 58% of all ventures involving Central Asian partners. Between 2016 and 2025, direct investments and credits from Kazakhstan amounted to $1.7 billion, with $870 million recorded in 2025 alone, indicating a sharp acceleration in capital inflows. The strategic focus has shifted from one-off transactions to systematic cooperation, evidenced by a "road map” signed in May 2026 by the presidents of both countries. This plan covers automotive, energy, chemical, metallurgical, pharmaceutical, and logistics sectors. The combined portfolio of joint projects exceeds $1.8 billion; 15 projects worth $227 million are already operational, creating approximately 5,000 jobs, while 6 projects ($102 million) are under active implementation. A separate investment and trade road map valued at $7.8 billion aims to boost industrial cooperation, with the countries targeting a mutual trade volume of $10 billion by 2030.

However, the gap between declared goals and realized effects remains significant. 59 of the 80 active initiatives, representing $1.5 billion in potential value, are still in the development stage, meaning much of the stated potential has not yet converted into production capacity or trade flow. The persistent import surplus over exports confirms that full industrial reciprocity has not been achieved. Uzbekistan's economy is currently in a phase where capital inflows and high-margin exports, such as machinery and textiles, are being used to offset deficits in basic products and raw materials.