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Romania Court Finalizes Legal Status of Tutula-Podishor Pipeline

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Romania's High Court of Cassation and Appeal (ÎCCJ) issued a final ruling on November 4, 2026, upholding the construction permit for the Tutula-Podishor gas pipeline. The decision (Ruling No. 4768/2026) dismissed appeals from the Bankwatch România association and Transgaz, confirming a previous May 2025 appellate court decision that the statutory limitation period for challenging the project had expired.

Gazprom, gas pipeline construction
Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром
Gazprom, gas pipeline construction

The 308-kilometer pipeline, costing over 500 million euros, is physically complete and technically operational. It serves as the critical link connecting the Neptune Deep offshore gas field to the National Transmission System (SNT). While the infrastructure is ready, the commencement of gas flow depends on the start of production at the Neptune Deep field, scheduled for 2027.

Energy Minister Dumitru Kisalitsa stated that the operational readiness of this segment removes the logistical gap between offshore production and the onshore grid, intended to reduce import dependency and lower tariffs for industrial and residential consumers.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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