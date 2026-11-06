Brazil Launches 20-Year National Development Project to Pivot from Periphery to Central Global Power

The administration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin is attempting to shift Brazil from a peripheral state to a central global power via a National Development Project with a 20-year planning horizon.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Brazil

The economic framework focuses on three pillars: digital, green, and creative economies. The green sector centers on the sustainable use of Amazonian biodiversity, while the digital block targets industrial technological upgrades and the development of domestic artificial intelligence. These initiatives are currently being executed through the Nova Indústria Brasil program, managed by the Ministry of Development, Industry, and Trade (MDIC) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

Additional industrial priorities include the processing of rare earth metals, defense sector investments, and logistics infrastructure modernization. The plan also emphasizes support for entrepreneurship, as small and medium enterprises comprise over 90% of the country's companies.

Two systemic barriers challenge the transition from policy declarations to industrial growth. The first is a financial system driven by non-productive rentism; implementing the development project requires shifting capital from speculative instruments into the real sector. Public discontent over some of the world's highest credit and credit card interest rates serves as the primary lever for this shift.

The second barrier is political patrimonialism and corruption within Parliament. Recent efforts to abolish the "6x1" work schedule demonstrated that legislative changes in this environment rely on external pressure and mass mobilization.

The viability of the National Development Project depends on the government's ability to establish a concrete roadmap with specific deadlines and metrics based on the 2026 program, while overcoming resistance from the financial sector.