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Tashkent Sergeli District Investment Project Targets 100 Hectares Under Conservation Restrictions

World

A proposed investment project in Tashkent's Sergeli district targets 100 hectares of land along the Chirchik River, spanning the Faroghatli and Kuruvchilar mahallas. The development plan, currently under public review, establishes the operational boundaries for integrating industrial, service, and recreational functions within a designated conservation zone.

Implementation depends on the city administration's ability to secure technical connections to power, gas, potable and technical water, and sewage systems. The project specifies that the deployment of high-tech production and service centers is contingent upon the development of transport infrastructure and the modernization of access roads to handle both passenger and freight traffic.

Because the site is classified as a conservation zone under Tashkent's general plan, permanent construction is restricted. To align industrial goals with water protection laws, the project permits only non-capital structures in the river's water protection zone, including fountains, playgrounds, sports areas, interactive zones, pedestrian paths, and mobile retail units. The plan mandates the preservation and expansion of green spaces along the riverbank.

The investor is tasked with the physical stabilization and maintenance of the riverfront, including bank reinforcement, the construction of protective structures, and regular sanitary cleaning of water zones. Oversight is assigned to the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, which is responsible for auditing existing vegetation, assessing soil ecological status, and monitoring the coastal strips to ensure development adheres to technical and environmental constraints.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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