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Costa Rica Shifts Agricultural Strategy to Internal Capacity Following CPTPP Slowdown

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Costa Rica is pivoting its agricultural strategy toward internal consolidation following a decision by the government to slow its integration into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This shift moves the sector's focus from managing external trade barriers to enhancing domestic productivity and operational capacity.

In August 2026, the National Chamber of Agriculture and Agribusiness (CNAA) detailed a program consisting of 61 measures designed to guide the sector through 2050. The strategy targets seven key areas, including logistics, innovation, and market access, aiming to standardize production capabilities across the industry.

A critical component of this capacity shift is the demographic transition in dairy farming, particularly in the San Carlos and Sarcera cantons. A new generation of farmers, aged 25 to 30, is increasingly managing these assets. Representatives of youth cooperatives, including Dilana Rodriguez Vlasquez and Paula Rodriguez Morales, have testified before the Legislative Assembly and the Presidential House to advocate for technological support and transparent competition standards.

The current industrial landscape is marked by a stark divide in capability: large-scale farms utilize imported machinery while smallholders rely on manual labor. Regional economist Valeriy Kozlov notes that the transition requires systemic technology transfer and investment in modernization to build cohesive production chains. The 61-point plan seeks to bridge this gap, shifting the sector from fragmented holdings toward a structured system capable of generating higher added value and reducing vulnerability to global price volatility.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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