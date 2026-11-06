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Internal power struggles brewing in Washington: key figures risk party unity before the next cycle

World

As the dust settles from a turbulent election cycle, the Republican Party finds itself navigating not only the immediate challenges of governance but also the inevitable, albeit early, speculation regarding the 2028 presidential ticket. Within the Beltway and beyond, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J. D. Vance have emerged as the most prominent potential successors to lead the GOP. However, according to Nikolai Topornin, director of the Center for European Information, any definitive predictions at this stage remain purely theoretical.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

Recent reports, notably from The Independent, have fueled rumors that Rubio might eventually resign from his post to focus on building a presidential campaign. Such a strategic move would theoretically allow him to carve out an identity distinct from the current administration's policies, particularly regarding its hardline stance on Iran. Analysts suggest this distance could be critical for Rubio should he find himself in a primary showdown against Vice President Vance.

Topornin argues that the Republican Party is unlikely to rush the selection of a future leader. Any candidate who emerges prematurely would immediately become a target for oppositional media scrutiny. The party's recent setbacks in the midterm elections have forced a significant recalibration of its agenda. With a sudden shift in the congressional power balance, the administration faces pressing administrative hurdles that demand immediate attention rather than long-term campaign posturing.

Publicly, Rubio has sought to dampen talk of a rift. He has lauded Vice President Vance as an excellent potential candidate, affirming their friendship and signaling potential support for a future Vance bid. Simultaneously, Rubio has signaled a desire to move past 2028 speculation, citing the overwhelming volume of foreign policy challenges currently on his desk.

The distinction between their current roles creates a significant disparity in political risk, Topornin notes. "We are still a long way from the elections; two years in American politics is an eternity. A lot can happen. Vance might make mistakes, but Rubio is already in a more difficult position because he is responsible for foreign policy, whereas Vance, in essence, is not responsible for anything specific,” the expert explains. Consequently, the party's focus remains on observing public sentiment and tracking the efficacy of their actions within the current, often chaotic, foreign policy environment.

The formal kickoff for the 2028 campaign is not expected until the beginning of that year. Until then, any personnel shifts or rhetorical posturing will be interpreted as tactical maneuvers. The American public, increasingly weary of what many perceive as a systemic failure within political institutions, is scrutinizing the actions of potential candidates with heightened intensity. To maintain legitimacy, Republican leadership must demonstrate tangible results over the next two years.

An intra-party battle remains a possibility, though Topornin does not rule out a scenario where Rubio opts to remain Secretary of State and throws his weight behind a Vance candidacy. Such a unified front could serve as a necessary defense against domestic resistance to the administration's security and defense initiatives. Ultimately, the threat of deep, lingering fractures within the party continues to jeopardize the administration's ability to reach consensus on critical issues of state importance.

Source: this commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda. Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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