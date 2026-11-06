Kyrgyzstan to start digital som testing in early 2027

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to introduce a digital version of its national currency, with testing scheduled to begin in early 2027. The digital som will be issued and accounted for directly by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

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The central bank intends to maintain a 1:1 parity between the digital som and the traditional som. To facilitate the use of this new currency form, specialized digital wallets will be created, which the regulator plans to make accessible via commercial banking applications.

According to the current timeline, the basic version of the digital currency platform is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. To date, testing has been limited to interactions with commercial banks, excluding direct participation from businesses or private citizens.

Once fully deployed, the digital som is designed to circulate alongside existing cash and non-cash payment systems, providing an additional form of the national currency within the financial ecosystem.