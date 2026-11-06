Ministry of Home Affairs updates Immigration Order to address legal status of foreign nationals

India's Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Immigration (Foreigners) Order to ease passport and visa requirements for specific categories of foreign nationals. The updates target individuals currently in a legal vacuum due to an inability to renew documents in their home countries or historical circumstances.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yann Forget, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ The flag of India

The changes primarily benefit religious minorities from Pakistan and Afghanistan-including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, and Parsis. Those who entered India by December 31, 2024, fleeing religious persecution without valid documents or with expired passports are now eligible for relief, though they must still apply for a category-specific visa after entry.

Specific provisions apply to Pakistani citizens who arrived in India before December 31, 2009, to stay permanently but could not renew passports because they lacked a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). The rules also cover Muslim men who were Indian citizens, moved to Pakistan between August 15, 1947, and December 31, 1965, leaving family in India, and returned before the end of 2009 with expired or lost Pakistani passports. Eligibility for this group requires security clearance and proof of no real estate or marriages in Pakistan, alongside having Indian citizen relatives.

Border protocols for citizens of Nepal and Bhutan have been streamlined; a single document listed in the visa manual suffices for movement between these countries and India. However, valid passports and visas remain mandatory for those transiting through China (including Macau and Hong Kong), Pakistan, or traveling to third countries.

The amendments further extend to these groups: