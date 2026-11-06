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Bolivia National Institute of Statistics reports 6.03% cumulative inflation through October 2026

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According to data from Bolivia's National Institute of Statistics (INE), cumulative inflation reached 6.03% from the start of the year through October 2026, while monthly consumer price growth hit 2.07%. This monthly figure ranks among the highest of the current year, trailing only the records set in May (2.13%) and June (2.15%).

Transport services drove the sharpest price increases in October, with fares for buses and minivans rising by 14.55%. In the food sector, vegetables contributed significantly to the cost hikes: onion prices jumped 21.61%, potatoes increased by 16.12%, and tomatoes rose 12.56%. Dining out also exerted inflationary pressure, with lunch costs climbing 1.76% and directly influencing the final monthly index.

The extreme inflation rates observed in the first half of 2026, specifically in May and June, were attributed to the aftermath of a 53-day blockade that disrupted logistics chains and caused temporary shortages. By October, the situation had stabilized, although base prices remained elevated. However, price increases were not universal; October saw declines in the cost of specific items, including cheese, green peas, green beans, gas stoves, and toothbrushes.

Year-over-year inflation, comparing October 2026 with October 2025, stands at 7.08%. Despite localized price drops in certain categories, the overall trend of rising consumer basket costs persists, continuing to erode household purchasing power in Bolivia. Inflation remains a critical indicator for assessing the effectiveness of the country's economic policy as 2026 concludes.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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