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Kyrgyzstan's Ala-Too Resort to open December 1 with 47 kilometers of ski trails

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan's Ala-Too Resort is scheduled to open its doors on December 1, introducing a significant expansion of the country's winter tourism infrastructure. The facility plans to launch 47 kilometers of ski trails catering to four distinct skill levels: beginners, intermediate skiers, professionals, and those seeking challenging mountain descents, according to Askat Cholponbayev, a representative of OJSC Ala-Too Resort.

Ski resort
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergei Kazantsev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Ski resort

Infrastructure and Transport

To support the trail network, the resort will deploy six lifts. Among these, lifts B1 and B2 are combined gondola and chairlift systems, each spanning four kilometers. The remaining lifts include chairlift E and surface lifts (T-bars/platter lifts) C and X.

The technical preparation of the slopes is being managed with a fleet of six PistenBully snow groomers from Germany. Four of these specialized machines have already been delivered to the Jyrgalan area. Additionally, the resort is adding six snowmobiles and ATVs to its vehicle park, half of which are already on-site.

Services and Logistics

Bakyttbek Narbekov, Financial Director of OJSC Ala-Too Resort, noted that the facility has partnered with MRM GmbH to establish a rental center. This center will provide full equipment sets, including skis, snowboards, helmets, and specialized winter apparel. To manage visitor flow, the resort is also implementing an IT-based electronic queue system.

The management expects over 10,000 guests to attend the opening ceremony, which will feature a scheduled concert program.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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