New sediment traps and fish barriers installed in Central Otago to protect native galaxiid

The Orkney Wetland, a 5-hectare constructed filtration system in Central Otago, has transitioned from a willow-choked bog into an operational environmental "kidney" designed to intercept pollutants before they reach the Manuherekia River. Developed with $2.8 million in "Jobs for Nature" funding, the project utilizes a series of deep sediment traps and a 1-kilometer serpentine channel network to remove suspended solids, nitrogen, phosphorus, and faecal contaminants from runoff.

Physical Infrastructure and Species Recovery

The system addresses a specific physical constraint: the influx of sediment and roading gravel into Thomsons Creek, which previously required excavation to maintain flow. To protect the roundhead galaxiid-a scale-less native fish-the project includes concrete fish barriers and "speedhumps" to prevent trout predation. These physical interventions were supported by Otago Regional Council scientists, who removed approximately 400 trout and perch from the catchment using electric fishing devices to stabilize the native fish population.

Biological restoration involved the planting of 41,000 sedges and native flora, including Carex secta, Pittosporum tenuifolium, and Pseudopanax ferox. This vegetation serves as the primary mechanism for nutrient uptake and provides habitat for avian species, including the rare marsh crake and black-billed gulls.

Regulatory Constraints and Water Management

While the Orkney Wetland provides a localized physical solution to water quality, the wider Manuherekia catchment remains subject to ongoing regulatory uncertainty. The Otago Regional Council has paused work on establishing minimum flow requirements for the Manuherekia River pending the introduction of new resource management legislation from the central government.

Simultaneously, the Central Otago District Council has proposed a local bill to mandate minimum flows, which would potentially enable the construction of a larger storage dam at the head of the catchment. This proposed asset is intended to provide irrigation security for landowners in a region receiving only 450 mm of annual rainfall, though it remains a point of contention between those seeking water security and those concerned about river protection.

Land Use and Industry Standards

The project exists within a 16,000-hectare area characterized by a mix of natural creek systems and historic gold mining sluice channels. Land use in the valley has shifted toward more efficient irrigation, with pivot spray systems replacing older flood methods that contributed to runoff. Additionally, dairy industry requirements-such as those from Fonterra-have mandated the installation of riparian fencing to prevent livestock access to open water, effectively integrating corporate supply-chain requirements with regional environmental goals.