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DoST Philippines allocates P886.5 million for 76 creative industry modernization projects in Manila

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The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has deployed P886.5 million across 76 projects to modernize the Philippine creative industry, a move aimed at curbing a trade deficit where creative imports more than double the value of local exports.

Speaking at the Creative Summit 2026, DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. highlighted a stark imbalance in the sector's trade performance: the Philippines imported P711 billion in creative goods against only P320 billion in exports. By funding research and development through the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DoST-PCIEERD), the government intends to make local products more competitive for both domestic consumption and international markets.

The funding is distributed across six priority areas, with the heaviest investment directed toward traditional crafts. Traditional industries-including jewelry, footwear, furniture, handloom weaving, and bamboo musical instruments-received P481.8 million for 23 projects. This targeted support seeks to scale the production and quality of heritage-based goods to capture a larger share of the export market.

Digital and emerging media received the second-largest allocation, with P176.5 million funding 20 projects focused on film, digital animation, games, and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). Other investments include P108.9 million for 15 projects supporting startups and social enterprises via technology business incubators, and P49.1 million for the conservation and restoration of eight heritage structures.

Additionally, the DoST allocated P46.5 million to interactive galleries and science exhibitions, and P23.7 million to specialized laboratories for acoustics, footwear, and language processing under the Research on Regional Innovations initiative.

Scaling from Prototypes to Markets

The initiative comes as the Philippine creative economy continues to expand. According to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, the sector's value grew by 6.9%, rising from P1.98 trillion in 2024 to P2.12 trillion in 2025.

Despite this growth, Secretary Solidum noted that significant systemic bottlenecks remain. The agency is currently working to bridge the gap between the development of research prototypes and the creation of commercially viable products. He also emphasized the need to democratize technology access for creators in the provinces and address the legal and technical challenges posed by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property protection.

To sustain this momentum, the DoST plans to align its R&D roadmaps with current market demands and foster tighter collaborations between academic researchers, private enterprises, and government bodies.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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