Global gold jewelry volume falls 17% as market value rises to $43 billion

Global demand for gold jewelry saw a divergence between physical volume and monetary value in the third quarter of 2026, according to data reported by Economist. kg.

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In physical terms, the volume of gold jewelry purchased fell by 17% compared to the same period last year, dropping to 312.9 tonnes. However, despite the decrease in the actual amount of gold sold, the total market value rose by 2%, reaching $43 billion.

This gap suggests that while consumers are acquiring a smaller quantity of gold, the total expenditure on these goods has increased.