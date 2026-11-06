Global gold jewelry volume falls 17% as market value rises to $43 billion

Global demand for gold jewelry saw a divergence between physical volume and monetary value in the third quarter of 2026, according to data reported by Economist. kg.
In physical terms, the volume of gold jewelry purchased fell by 17% compared to the same period last year, dropping to 312.9 tonnes. However, despite the decrease in the actual amount of gold sold, the total market value rose by 2%, reaching $43 billion.
This gap suggests that while consumers are acquiring a smaller quantity of gold, the total expenditure on these goods has increased.
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