Bombardier service revenue hits $701m, surpassing assembly for first time

Bombardier's service division has reached a structural inflection point, generating $701 million in revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, a 19% year-over-year increase. This figure marks a first for the Montreal-based aerospace manufacturer, shifting its economic weight from pure aircraft assembly toward a recurring revenue model driven by maintenance and post-sale support. The company's overall revenue rose to $2.37 billion in the quarter, while the adjusted net income climbed to $182 million, driven largely by this service expansion and a strengthening defense backlog.

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The physical mechanism behind this shift is the integration of the aircraft lifecycle into a single operational chain. Rather than treating aircraft delivery as the endpoint, Bombardier is embedding itself in the long-term logistical and technical requirements of its clients. This strategy is being financed and expanded through a $270 million investment in the United States, specifically targeting the Texas region. This location is not merely a market entry but a logistical node, intended to serve as a pillar for the company's global service network by reducing the physical distance between maintenance crews and end-users. The capital allocation reflects a strategic move to monetize the installed base of aircraft, converting a one-time sale into a continuous stream of high-margin technical services.

Defense Production and Labor Constraints

Concurrently, Bombardier is leveraging its manufacturing capacity to meet surging demand in the defense sector, particularly through its partnership with Saab on the GlobalEye surveillance aircraft. The production chain for this military variant is physically segmented: the core Global 6500 airframe is built in the Toronto area, then transported to Sweden, where it is disassembled and reassembled with specialized surveillance components. This complex, multi-jurisdictional workflow has created a bottleneck. Saab has reached its production capacity in Sweden and is now calling on Bombardier to absorb a portion of the workload in Canada.

The location of this additional production is determined by a specific physical constraint: the availability of certified labor. Bombardier's leadership has identified licensed mechanics as the primary criterion for site selection. While The Globe and Mail reported that the company favors expanding its facility near Toronto's Pearson Airport-where the base airframes are already built-CEO Éric Martel stated that no final decision has been made. The evaluation process is weighing the logistical advantage of proximity to existing assembly lines against the labor market saturation in other regions. A decision on the specific Canadian site is expected in early next year.

These operational adjustments are reflected in the company's financial trajectory. Although net income decreased slightly to $81 million from $85 million a year earlier, the quality of earnings has improved. Adjusted earnings rose from $129 million to $182 million, and free cash flow increased by 20% to $183 million. Bombardier raised its full-year free cash flow guidance to over $1.3 billion, up from the previous $1.0 billion target. The order book, which stood at $17.5 billion at the end of 2025, has swelled to $22.2 billion as of September 30, indicating that the demand for both commercial service and defense hardware continues to outpace current production outputs.