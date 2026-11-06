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Highland Valley Copper strike driven by two confirmed silicosis cases

World » Canada

The cessation of operations at the Highland Valley Copper mine near Kamloops marks a critical rupture in a labor relationship that had remained stable since 1989. On October 24, over 1,200 workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 7619 walked off the job following a 100 per cent strike mandate. While the dispute involves compensation, the material catalyst is the physical degradation of the mine's operational environment and the failure of existing safety protocols to mitigate industrial hazards.

Mining equipment in the mine
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Mining equipment in the mine

The Mechanics of Environmental Exposure

A central point of contention is the presence of silica dust-fine particulates generated during the drilling, crushing, and breaking of rock. The systemic failure to control this dust has shifted from a management issue to a medical reality, with union representatives reporting two confirmed cases of silicosis, an incurable lung disease. The current mitigation strategy relies primarily on individual protective equipment (dust masks), which workers argue is insufficient for the scale of exposure.

To reduce particulate matter, the union has demanded a shift in operational procedure: the mandatory deployment of water trucks to wet mining roads before shifts begin and the installation of additional dust monitors within the pit. The absence of these measures indicates a gap between the mine's production output and its environmental control infrastructure.

Equipment Degradation and Operational Friction

The strike highlights a disconnect between the mine's financial performance and its physical maintenance. Last year, the site produced 127,000 tonnes of metal concentrates, generating $499 million in gross profit. However, workers report a steady decline in the condition of the machinery used to extract this value. Specifically, the failure of dust seals on vehicle windows and the lack of functional air conditioning in heavy equipment have forced some operators to use duct tape to seal cabins against silica infiltration.

This physical decay is mirrored by a breakdown in administrative oversight. A provincial investigation by the Office of the Chief Inspector of Mines confirmed reports of broken equipment being operated persistently and a workplace culture characterized by the phrase "If you can't do it right, do it at night.” The regulator's findings also revealed a pervasive environment of instability, with 56% of workers and 79% of supervisors reporting experiences of bullying or harassment.

Economic Constraints and Expansion Conflict

The labor deadlock is further complicated by a divergence between nominal wage increases and real economic costs. Under the previous five-year agreement, wages rose approximately 8% by 2025; however, the B. C. all-items consumer price index climbed 16.5% over the same period, creating a net loss in purchasing power for the workforce.

Simultaneously, Teck Resources Ltd. is pursuing a mine expansion intended to maintain an annual output of 132,000 tonnes of copper until at least 2046. This expansion creates a structural tension on site: while unionized operators are on strike, the company continues to utilize contractors to advance the construction of the expansion. This duality ensures the long-term viability of the resource asset while the workforce responsible for its daily operation remains displaced from the site.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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